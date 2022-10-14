REPORT: Foden Signs City Extension

As was rumoured last month, Manchester City have signed Phil Foden to an extension that will keep him with the club through 2027. The Man City Academy product has added three additional years to his contract.

Phil Foden commenting on the deal via ManCity.com:

“I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ballboy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing. “I’ve improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field. Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be. “With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me.

Txiki Begiristain and company have secured one of their pivotal young stars for 4 more seasons after this. With 11 trophies already to his name, it’s fair to wonder just how many more he can add under his new deal.