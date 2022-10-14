Manchester City v Liverpool: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a less than stellar Liverpool side.

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for match 11!

Venue: Anfield Road, Liverpool, England

Time and Date: Sunday 16 October 2022, Kickoff at 16:30 BST, 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.

Fourth official: Andy Madley.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

CIty remain the only undefeated side in the top-flight after nine matches, winning seven and drawing twice.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit in tenth, with two wins, four draws and two losses in eight league encounters.

A fun match is ahead as a fun matchup provides much entertainment. Pep vs Jurgen!

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have three notable outs, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips.

Pool have Oxlade Chamberlain, Arthur, Jones, Matip, Diaz, Keita and Alexander-Arnold out.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-2 Liverpool