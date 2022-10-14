Pep Talk: “Always difficult, since we arrived together. It’s special.”

Pep Guardiola has much to say as the Catalan manager spoke prior to the massive match vs Pool on Sunday. He spoke about the opposition, injuries, tactics and much more.

On match

“Always difficult, since we arrived together. It’s special.” “Always have been [Man City’s biggest challengers]. I know the quality they have. If it was like this with 10 games left, I would say I don’t think they can catch, but now anything can happen...” “We have a lot of games. We can’t forget we played a lot of games in a row last season. They feel good and they are ready for Sunday...” “Our biggest achievement as a team, but everything can change immediately. Two months ago, Liverpool was fighting for a prestigious situation in English football... I analyse as a team always expecting the best of them.”

On injuries

“John [Stones], I think, will be back. I don’t know when, maybe one week. Kalvin [Phillips] is getting better and better. Kyle [Walker] is still out. I don’t know [if they’ll be ready for the World Cup]...”

On Haaland/Foden

“I don’t know [whether he is revolutionary]. He is who he is, as a footballer, with his movement, and his pace, and his potential. I don’t know if it’s revolutionary, he’s one of the best so far there’s no doubt about that...” “Phil [Foden] is a threat, he is an important player for many things. It’s a new game we have to start from zero. It’s a lot [to score 50 goals for #ManCity], played a lot of games, important ones and always he produces something special...”

On Sunday

“You have to behave at top, top level, especially off the ball, for second balls many many things. At Anfield, winning or losing we always play with big personality...” “It’s one of the biggest ones, nicest ones, it’s a joy to be there and be a part of the game. It’s a football game, Liverpool’s importance is the quality they have...”

