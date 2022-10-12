Manchester City Draw in UCL, Still Advance to Next Round: Reaction & Tweets

A controversy-filled draw that saw the opening 30 minutes be chaotic and full of VAR calls. Add a missed penalty, rotations and some VAR magic saw City held to their first draw of the still-young campaign.

Still, the news here is City have advanced to the next round and we’ll take that here. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“(I am) Really satisfied - playing one hour 10 v 11 in Europe and not losing is really good,” “We are going to recover, prepare for the next games, go to Dortmund and try to get results there and against Sevilla, to finish first in the group stage. “After the situations - goal disallowed, penalties, sending off - the game changed and especially playing 10 against 11 for an hour is so difficult but we didn’t concede much. “But the players gave absolutely everything - and, yeah, it’s a good point and we take it.” On Haaland: “He finished the game against Southampton so so tired and he didn’t recover well these two, three days,” he said. “Yesterday was not good, today was a little bit better but not perfect and we decided not to take the risk.”

