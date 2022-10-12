3 Up & 2 Down: FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City

Manchester City earned a draw on the road to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League despite being down to 10 men. Here’s a look at what’s trending up and down after the Group G tilt.

3 Up

Tiago Martins - Congratulations to the Video Assistant Referee on his star turn in Denmark. Certainly, the second and third times he called Artur Dias to the monitor, the decisions were very clear. Not going to get on my VAR soapbox, but the first was borderline at best.

Rodri - After missing time recently due to injury, Rodri has looked fit and able in his return to the line-up. He had a patented Rodri Rocket called back that would have gotten City on the board. Defensively and offensively, he is playing at his usual world-class level.

Professionalism - This was the type of match that a different City team would have let get out of hand. Early adversity culminated in City playing with 10 men. However, in the Pep Guardiola era, the Sky Blues don’t let the bad momentum cave in on them. They regroup and play the match out, this time earning a very professional draw.

2 Down

Sergio Gomez - Sergio had been off to a very good start to his time at the Etihad. Tuesday night was clearly not a high point. Gomez is a much more polished player offensively, but his defensive shortcomings showed against Copenhagen. Chalk it up to lessons learned and keep working to get better.

Sevilla FC & FC Copenhagen - The bottom two in the Group G standings aren’t eliminated yet, but with City clinching their spot in the knockout stages, it is not looking good for either to stay in the competition. Both sides would have to win each of their remaining matches and have Dortmund lose out to advance.

A frustrating draw to be sure, but City have checked off the first box of the UCL season. What are your thoughts? Let us know what you have trending in the comments.