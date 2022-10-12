Sky Blue News: City Draw, Pep Puzzled, Rodri Robbed, and More...

A tough one in Denmark, but Manchester CIty secure a point, and with the Dortmund - Sevilla draw later, City are through to the UCL Knockouts. Here’s all the latest from Sky Blue News.

Not your usual run out from the lads. Definite issues and a bit of controversy thrown in.

With Haaland on the sidelines, having not started for City for the first time this season in all competitions, the visitors failed to finish off several good second-half chances. Kevin De Bruyne twice drilled wide from good positions, while Joao Cancelo was denied by a smart save from Grabara. Uncharacteristically for a City match, the affair slumped into a low-quality matchup for much of the second half, with City’s man disadvantage lulling them into a slower-than-usual tempo despite the raucous atmosphere.

Dillon breaks down the match and in particular, Rodri’s disallowed screamer.

City thought they had the first goal of the game in the 10th minute when Rodri appeared to have scored one of his trademark long shots. However, just seconds after the goal, Portuguese referee Artur Dias indicated he had to check the monitor for a potential handball in the buildup. The replay showed the ball bounced off the hand of Mahrez faintly before the Algerian played it off to Alvarez, who assisted the goal. Because of Mahrez’s touch, the goal was harshly ruled out, and the score remained 0-0. After the VAR review, Copenhagen had their own chance to score a long-range effort. In the 19th minute, Ederson had his pass intercepted and left the City back line exposed. The ball found its way to Elias Jelert whose cross landed at the feet of Lukas Lerager, who shot from just outside the box causing Ederson to knock it over the bar.

Review and Player Ratings from a resolute #ManCity display on a frustrating night in Copenhagen, with Manuel Akanji once again impressing.



@IVIeehan — City Report (@cityreport_) October 11, 2022

We are all Pep Guardiola right now. Make it make sense.

There was a suggestion that a recent rule change means Rodri’s goal should have stood, but Guardiola also referenced decisions in Inter Milan versus Barcelona last week and in Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal at the weekend. “Inter Milan vs Barcelona last week, did you see what happened with Arsenal and Liverpool? So, no [I don’t understand it],” he said. Guardiola said he didn’t see the incident that saw Gomez sent off for pulling back Hakon Arnar Haraldsson. But he was pleased with the performance of his side after going a man down. “I’m really satisfied. The team gave everything, 10 v 11, to play one like that is tough,” he said.

The boss did praise the fight to secure the point that would eventually allow them to advance in the competition.

With City playing in the earlier kick-off on Tuesday it meant the squad could fly straight back to Manchester and then begin preparations for that Liverpool encounter. And he said there would also be opportunity for his squad to rest both their bodies and minds after what has been an intense 10 days. “It is the schedule, they tell me we have to go to Anfield. I am so satisfied, yes, but it is not about how good or bad, you have to perform every time,” Guardiola added when asked if City were in a good moment ahead of the weekend. “We travel right now, tomorrow regeneration, one day off to clean our mind because for two weeks we didn’t have one day off.

Stevie Mac was not amused by the Mahrez handball ruling.

The Spanish midfielder looked like he had given Pep Guardiola’s side the lead in the 11th minute when he fired home a long-range strike. However, the referee was instructed to check his pitchside monitor, and decided to chalk off the goal after spotting a handball in the build-up by Riyad Mahrez. McManaman, who was on commentary duties for BT Sport, was left bemused by the decision. ‘The world’s gone mad!’ he exclaimed as it became clear the goal was not going to stand due to brushing Mahrez’s hand. ‘Stamenic is going for it, misses it, so you can’t blame Mahrez for [the ball] brushing off his hand, surely not.

Rodri knows that one bad decision did not prevent them from winning... but it didn’t help.

Later, after Mahrez had missed a penalty from a similarly poor handball decision, Sergio Gomez saw red as the last man for bringing down Hakon Arnar Haraldsson 20 yards out. Initially referee Artur Dias waved play-on but reversed his decision and brandished a red card after another monitor check. Reflecting on the decisions, starting with his disallowed goal, Rodri told BT Sport: “A bit frustrated of course, I think no-one realised what was happening. Suddenly apparently it is handball. “I don’t know if it’s intentional or not, honestly in a fight. It is what it is, we respect the decision, it’s a mess. We have a penalty, we miss, then the red card comes and changes the game.”

Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) October 11, 2022

And finally... What can you say to Liverpool supporters? Cry more.

The struggling Reds welcome high-flying City to Anfield on Sunday (October 16) for a 4.30pm kick-off in the Premier League, with the experienced Taylor confirmed as the official taking charge today ahead of the weekend. Having been born in Wythenshawe in Manchester, Taylor is often accused of being biased by opposition fans when their sides face City or United. And Liverpool supporters were quick to make their feelings known once again. One tweeted: “Starting 1-0 down then.” Another wrote: “Sounds about right. Manchester-based ref. Reffing a Manchester team in a big football game.” “Staggering,” commented a third, while a fourth joked: “It’s a bit like Simon Cowell’s son going on X Factor. The plum could juggle one egg and get through.”

Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 11, 2022

