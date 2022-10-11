Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Draw 0-0 vs FCC

Manchester City 0

Copenhagen 0

Welcome to your quick recap. A disappointed draw after some controversy.

A spectacular 10th minute Rodrigo strike was overturned by VAR after Riyad Mahrez was seemingly have to have handled the ball in the build-up.

Another VAR call by referee Artur Dias then saw City awarded a 24th minute penalty only for Mahrez’s attempt to be saved.

Then after a half hour of action the monitors struck again when Sergio Gomez was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Copenhagen’s Hákon Haraldsson after referee Dias was again advised to refer to the VAR monitor.

Despite being a man down though, City looked the more likely to score but ultimately settled for a goalless draw at the Parken Stadium.

The story of the night is that City qualify for the nxt round amid some uncertain calls and a pretty dull game.

A transactional day of football.

