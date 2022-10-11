 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

Who I think will get the nod against the Danish Lions

By CITYZENDuck
/ new
Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Last time out it was a 4-2-4 formation against Copenhagen. Given the result, I expect Pep Guardiola to run it back again. It can also be looked at as a 4-4-2, but it makes little difference what you call it.

I expect this game to be short for a few of the key players. Look for Manchester City to use all available subs in this one as they try to keep legs fresh for the weekend trip to Anfield. Give me Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, and Gomez along the back.

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

In the middle, we have just two. Oh, but what a two it is. I’ll start De Bruyne and Gundogan. KDB and Ilkay are both excellent on either side of the pitch, and this setup will ask the lads to be involved a little more in the defence.

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Up front, we are deploying dual strikers once again. Haaland and Alvarez each got on the score sheet in the last meeting, and I expect them to wreak havoc once more. We’ll play Mahrez and Grealish out wide to complete our eleven.

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Joao Cancelo

Ruben Dias

Aymeric Laporte

Sergio Gomez

Midfielders

KDB

Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez

Erling Haaland

Julian Alvarez

Jack Grealish

There you are Cityzens. Who do you think will make Pep’s starting eleven versus FC Copenhagen? Let’s have your picks in the comments.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...