CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

Last time out it was a 4-2-4 formation against Copenhagen. Given the result, I expect Pep Guardiola to run it back again. It can also be looked at as a 4-4-2, but it makes little difference what you call it.

I expect this game to be short for a few of the key players. Look for Manchester City to use all available subs in this one as they try to keep legs fresh for the weekend trip to Anfield. Give me Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, and Gomez along the back.

In the middle, we have just two. Oh, but what a two it is. I’ll start De Bruyne and Gundogan. KDB and Ilkay are both excellent on either side of the pitch, and this setup will ask the lads to be involved a little more in the defence.

Up front, we are deploying dual strikers once again. Haaland and Alvarez each got on the score sheet in the last meeting, and I expect them to wreak havoc once more. We’ll play Mahrez and Grealish out wide to complete our eleven.

Goal Ederson Defenders Joao Cancelo Ruben Dias Aymeric Laporte Sergio Gomez Midfielders KDB Ilkay Gundogan Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Julian Alvarez Jack Grealish

There you are Cityzens. Who do you think will make Pep’s starting eleven versus FC Copenhagen? Let’s have your picks in the comments.