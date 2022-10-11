Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

I’m expecting a little squad rotation for this match due to two reasons: we’ve practically qualified for the last 16 and Liverpool on Sunday. Haaland, Foden etc may start and probably won’t finish, but I still think we’ll have too much for Copenhagen. I don’t think it’ll be another 5-0 and the home side may nick a goal. However, I’m going for a comfortable 3-1 win to the mighty blues.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Because City still need to win this game to qualify for the knockouts, I expect Pep to still play a decently strong side. Yes, we have Liverpool at Anfield this weekend, but Liverpool will play Rangers at the Ibrox on Wednesday. Copenhagen looked completely outclassed last week, yes they’re at home this time and it should be closer, but I don’t expect much. Manchester City 4-0 Copenhagen.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

A night away in the UCL! A perfect time to change some players and give others rest as a huge PL match looms. Give me a nice 3-0 win with Alvarez and Palmer on the scoresheet.

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

I wonder if Copenhagen can cause more problems for City on their home turf. Their fans at the Etihad were incredible, I will find out first-hand tomorrow how good they are in more numbers. I expect City to win, nevertheless. I also predict that Pep will start strong in the hopes to take an early lead and full control so that he can rest some players ahead of the trip to Anfield at the weekend. We know that Pep will want to finish top of the group so a win will be crucial. I don’t think that it will be as easy for City as it was at home. But we have such quality in the squad, so I’m going with a 1-3 win for City.

crunkchocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

No reason to write a bunch of words, we saw how these two teams match up last week. KDB, Rodri, and Foden were rested for the previous match. If I were a fan of Copenhagen FC, I would be terrified of the upcoming game. Manchester City face a Liverpool side at Anfield that have been backed into a corner and could be most dangerous. The only way Pep can properly prepare the team to face those scousers is by your best players being in game shape and the best chemistry possible. How do you attain those things? By playing your best players and I am aware how silly I sound saying Pep will play a strong side despite having knockout stages locked in. It’s what I believe, that Pep will play a stronger side than last week’s match. Landslide incoming, crying Danish children is a best case scenario. Scoreline Prediction: FC Copenhagen 0-6 Manchester City

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

With City in impervious form, spearheaded by the superhuman Erling Haaland, it’s difficult to see anyone escaping a game against them right now without a shellacking. Pep’s side have scored 3 or more goals in 10 of their 14 matches in all competitions so far this season, including the Community Shield loss to Liverpool. Copenhagen are struggling in the Danish Superliga and will surely go into this match simply aiming to better the 5-0 defeat they suffered at the Etihad. I think they’ll struggle to do that. Expect a hungry, merciless City to go one better. Score prediction: Copenhagen 0-6 City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City demolished Copenhagen at the Etihad this past Wednesday, and I doubt if Jacob Neestrup has found the answers in the interval. A lot will be made of the weekend meeting against Liverpool that looms in the Premier League, but I don’t think City will look past what they have in front of them. With a win, Pep Guardiola’s side are through the knockouts. I’ll take FC Copenhagen 1-4 Man City. Worth noting also, this may be City’s best chance to wear the red and black away stripe in a competitive match.

There you are Cityzens. It’s another clean sweep for City. How do you see the match playing out? Let us know in the comments section.