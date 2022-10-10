Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!

Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results in the return fixture of the group.

Venue: Telia Parken, Copenhagen, Denamark

Time and Date: Tuesday 11 October 2022 Kickoff at 17:45 BST (UK), 12.45 PM EST (USA)

Referee Artur Dias POR

Assistant referees Rui Tavares POR Paulo Soares POR

Fourth official Fabio Verissimo POR

Video Assistant Referee Tiago Martins POR

Assistant Video Assistant Referee Benoît Millot FRA

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview

Should Pep Guardiola’s men avoid defeat once again in the Danish capital, then only a Sevilla victory against Borussia Dortmund will stall progress to the knockout stages.

A victory at Parken Stadium, however, guarantees City a spot in the next round.

FC Copenhagen’s defence of the Danish Superliga title has got off to a slow start by their usual standards, with the Lions currently sitting sixth in the table after 12 matches.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are as so, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker, are all out.

For FCC, Amoo, Zeca, Vavro, Cornelius and Falk are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 FC Copenhagen