Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”

Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more.

Let’s get right in to it-

On rotations

“We will speak with the physios and then decide...” “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is a risk for fatigue. It must involve everyone...” On Foden: “Really, really good. No complaints.”

On FCC

“I’m pretty sure the players will know. If we play two months after, maybe it’ll be different, but one week later we have the opportunity to close UCL qualification. In the last games we play very well. I’m more than satisfied...” “You do not maybe have time to think about specific situations. For the pace, they can not handle [so many games]...” “We’re not going to underestimate them. It’ll be no exception. If it doesn’t go well, it’ll not be because we don’t play well. It’ll be because Copenhagen play well. We want to get into the #UCL last-16 and that’s what we’ll try...”

On Haaland

“He is one of the best. I have [had] many very, very good strikers and Erling is one of them. I speak a lot about him, but sometimes I should not because the numbers, they do this...”

I’d expect a half rotated team, probably with some new faces from the jump. We’ll see, next round is all but guaranteed, but Pep could throw a wrench here.