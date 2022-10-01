Manchester City v Manchester United – Head to Head

Here we go. Manchester City v Manchester United

The 188th derby takes place on Sunday afternoon as United finally get the chance to play in Manchester. The blues welcome the Stretford Rangers to the Etihad Stadium, but, last season aside, this fixture hasn’t been anywhere near as fun as it should be. Here’s the stats.

Home blues for City

After spending so many years without a win at Old Trafford, United’s ground has become the place where City pick up most points. The blues won 4-1 last season, but that was only their second win in nine home derbies.

The blues beat United 3-1 in November 2018 to end a run of three winless matches, then proceeded to lose the following three at home.

In league matches, City have won 27 to United’s 31, with 25 draws sandwiched somewhere in between. In cup competitions, City have won six at home to United’s three, but the blues still have some catching up to do.

It’s been eight years since City completed back-to-back home wins over United. The blues won 4-1 in September 2013 and 1-0 in November 2014, so we’re actually due another consecutive win.

There’s usually goals

Derbies are generally frantic affairs that can often be littered with goals. In the Premier League era, City have scored 38 in all competitions at home, compared to United’s 35, so the blues have the upper hand there. In fact, despite United scoring almost every time against us, the overall derby goals scored is actually very close. In total, both home and away in all competitions, City have scored 257, with United edging the goalscoring records with 266. If Erling Haaland was to get a triple hat-trick on Sunday, that would level everything up!

However, keeping a clean sheet has proved to be an issue for the blues. The last time they managed one at home was 2017 and have only managed five in the entire Premier League era. United have shut City out on 11 occasions, so City’s defence have their work cut out on Sunday.

United’s biggest win at City is 5-2, which they managed recently...well, November 1894 so not so recent. City’s biggest win remains that magnificent 5-1 win in September 1989 and, unlike United, we still have fans alive that remember it!

Streaking ahead…

City’s best winning run is still five matches. They achieved this between August 1952 and September 1955, while the longest unbeaten streak is seven matches. Between January 1915 and September 1928, City won three and drew four, with six of those matches coming in the league.

United’s best winning run at City’s ground stands at four matches. Between November 1993 and November 2000, City lost four consecutive times, with United scoring three goals in three of those matches (2-3, 0-3, 2-3) with the other result being 1-0. Add onto that the three draws that preceded those wins and you have United’s longest unbeaten run at City.

Feeling superstitious?

Here’s the part where the superstitious among you tend to turn away, so we’ll split this into o parts to make it easier to digest.

The good news is, City have never played United at home in the Premier League in October, so technically speaking, we have never lost a home match in this month. Another way that it could be looked at though is the fact we’ve never won a home derby in the PL in October either.

However, before the PL began, City have hosted United eight times and the stats look good. City have won two (both 4-1) and lost one. There have been five draws, with 3-3 happening twice. They have never faced off on 2nd October in Manchester, but have come close twice.

On 4th October 1930, City beat United 4-1, while the pair played out a goalless draw on 3rd October 1896 when United were still known as Newton Heath.

4-1 tomorrow anyone?