CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Manchester United

It’s the Manchester Derby!! Manchester City and Manchester United playing for the soul of a city. It’s the 188th meeting of the old rivals, and I’ve got my guess at who Pep Guardiola will pick to start against the Red Devils in the derby.

Only one change along the back from the Wolves match. Kyle Walker is in for the injured John Stones, but to be fair a healthy Walker is pretty much nailed on to the right-hand side. Dias and Akanji pair again in the center and the world’s finest left-back Joajo Cancelo mans the left.

Rodri bosses the defensive midfield behind the duo of Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. KDB and Bernardo will look to exploit what is still a United midfield in transition.

I will speak this into existence. City fans are ready to see Pep put the young forwards in the starting lineup together. Julian Alvarez on the left, Erling Braut Haaland in the centre, with Phil Foden on the right.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker Ruben Dias Manuel Akanji Joao Cancelo Midfielders Rodri KDB Bernardo Silva Forwards Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Phil Foden

That’s my best guess at the XI for the derby. What do you think Cityzens? Let’s have your picks in the comments.