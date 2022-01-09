Manchester City to Host Fulham in FA Cup

Manchester City will welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium as the continue their pursuit of the FA Cup. The blues beat Swindon Town 4-1 at the County Ground on Friday evening, while Fulham needed an extra time goal from Harry Wilson to overcome fellow Championship side Bristol City.

The blues are looking to win the trophy for the 7th time in their history, and the meeting with the West London side, which will take place on 5th February, will be the fourth time these two have been drawn together in the competition.

The last meeting was as recently as January 2020 when the blues ran out 4-0 winners, their first meeting in the FA Cup for 106 years. The blues overcame Fulham in the competition in January 1914, emerging as 2-0 winners, and avenging a 3-1 replay defeat at Fulham in 1908 after the first match at Hyde Road ended 1-1.