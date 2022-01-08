Cole Palmer: “I’m delighted, I’ve just got to take it game by game and day by day.”

Cole Palmer is in great shape and form as he helped City win a great match vs Swindon and showed his mettle in senior competition. He spoke after the matcha nd knows there has to be patience with him, but we all can’t help but dream.

Palmer Reaction

“We started well. We knew it’s a tough place to come so I’m delighted for the win.

“I enjoyed out there. I was told to stay high and wide and I tried to create things and luckily it paid off.

“I’m delighted, I’ve just got to take it game by game and day by day. There’s always that bit of pressure being young coming into this team. I’ve just got to go out there and enjoy it.”

“He [Guardiola] has been in touch with Rodolfo and he’s then passed the information onto us.

“Hopefully he enjoyed my performance and I just have to show what I can do day in and day out.

“I have to just keep going, get more goals and more assists and help the team out.”

“I just want to get minutes. I just try to do what I can to impress,” he admitted.

“Go in every day, train, work hard, don’t sulk, don’t moan, just get on with it.

“Hopefully my chances will come. I’ve just got to be patient.”