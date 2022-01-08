Manchester City Clear Swindon, 4-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City are again in the the next round of the cup after a thoroughly professional performance against Swindon Town.

First-half goals from Bernardo and Gabriel Jesus gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at the break.

Ilkay Gundogan added a third just before the hour-mark with Jesus missing a penalty a couple of minutes later. Palmer after making his mar all match got his goal to make it City four.

A great win as the youth players and senior played really well.

On to the reaction-

Rodolfo Borrell Reaction

“We were facing a big challenge in the FA Cup. It is always challenging - if you take it seriously and don’t start on the front foot, you are in trouble and it can be the difference in terms of quality. “I think we started very well on the front foot and very quickly we scored a goal, then another and could have had two or three more which is the reality. “Towards the end of the first half we may be allowed too many counter-attacks and it was going back and forth and in the second half there were some counter-attacks again, but the game was already decided by this stage. “But in terms of fielding a strong team, we take this competition very seriously and we are very much aware of the history of the FA Cup in this country and what it means, “We have achieved three Premier League titles and many others, but our FA Cup win was one of our proudest.”

