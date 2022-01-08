Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-1 Swindon

Manchester City 4, Bernardo Silva (14’), Gabriel Jesus (28’), Ilkay Gündogan (59’), Cole Palmer (82’)

Swindon 1, Harry McKirdy (78’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win on the night as City play a solid and professional match in the end. Good performances from Palmer, Gundogan and Silva were enough for a win.

A much different match filled with wall to wall action and much finishing chances. Man City was well on the ball and made it count.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created.

The second half was equally as entertaining as Swindon did not play down and played with intensity. City won in the end after putting away the many chances.

City had a lot of other players who played good enough including De Bruyne and Dias.

The story of the night was City’s real solid performance, cup win and tenacity.

City advance to the next round.

A great day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).