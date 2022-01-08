Two Manchester City Players Nominated for December Player of the Month

On Thursday, the Premier League released its list for the EA Player of the Month, amongst the names listed were Joao Cancelo and Raheem Sterling.

For the second straight month, and third time this season, Cancelo found his name on the list. The Premier League nominated the Portuguese maestro for his offensive masterwork against Newcastle United which saw him drive the ball into the back of the net as well as snagging an assist.

On top of his offensive contributions, Cancelo held down the fort during December, resulting in three clean sheets through the six games played.

Sterling found his name on the list for his pure offensive prowess throughout the month, which saw him net five goals. One of these five goals was a career for Sterling, his 100th Premier League goal after he found the back of the net against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Other players on the list include Leicester City’s James Maddison, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard, Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

You can vote for player of the month using this link, the results will be announced on Jan. 12, 2022.