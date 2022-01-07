Manchester City v Swindon: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back!

This time City face a League Two side in Swindon.

Venue: The County Ground

Time and Date: Friday, 7 January 2022, kick off at 20.00pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST)

Center Referee: Darren England

Sidelines: Lee Betts and Harry Lennard

Fourth Official: David Coote

TV Info: IFTV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

Guardiola’s men have won 14 of our last 15 matches, a run stretching back to October, with our only defeat on an otherwise perfect record a slender 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in our final Champions League group game. Borrell will be in for Pep who tested positive for COVID alongside 7 players.

Swindon currently sit fifth in League Two, claiming their first victory since late November with an emphatic 5-2 triumph over Northampton on New Year’s Day.

It should be a very interesting match as both look to win and advance on to the next round. City’s covid impact could see a very different lineup than usual.

Team News

For Man City, Zinchenko, Stones, Foden and Mahrez are out.

Swindon will see no major injuries.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Swindon