Swindon Town v Manchester City – Stats and Facts

Manchester City travel to Wiltshire on Friday as they start their FA Cup campaign at League Two die Swindon Town.

The blues are looking to win the trophy for the seventh time, while the homes side have never made an appearance in the final, although they did reach the semi-final in 1910, losing to eventual winners Newcastle. However, Friday’s match will be the sixth time these two teams have met in the cup.

City have won three of the five FA Cup ties played, although they have never beaten the Robins at the County Ground in two attempts. The first time they met was March 1910, when Swindon beat the blues 2-0, and City earned a replay in 1930, when their match ended 1-1. City went on to win the replay 10-1.

The blues have played eleven times at Swindon in all competitions and have won six to the home side’s four. Their last visit to Wiltshire was April 2000 when the blues walked away with all three points thanks to a 2-0 victory. However, their last defeat came in 1996 when the homes side beat the blues by the same score line. That 2-0 loss is the blues only defeat in seven matches at Swindon.

City have scored seventeen goals at Swindon and conceded sixteen. Their heaviest defeat is 3-0 when the two sides met in September 1963 in the old second division, while City biggest win is 3-1, a score line they have achieved twice. The highest scoring game at the County Ground came in October 1987 when the blues beat the Robins 4-3.

There has never been a goalless draw in this fixture, and the blues have just two clean sheets throughout the history of the two meeting each other. The home side fare only slightly better with three.