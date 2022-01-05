Arsenal Closing in on Manchester City Linked Vlahovic

It’s no longer news that Manchester City need a top striker. That has been well publicized with Pep Guardiola answering questions on the issue severally. Hence, the Blues will be looking to sign a striker in the summer to finally replace Sergio Aguero.

Amongst the names on the list are Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

With the level of competition for the Norwegian, some had expected City to opt for the next best thing; Vlahovic.

However, even the Serbian has also become much sought after due to his exploits in Serie A this term. The 21-year-old is turning heads with his stunning performances in Italy and is said to be a summer target for the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and even Borussia Dortmund who are planning for life after Haaland.

Vlahovic’s 16 goals in 19 league games has Fiorentina fighting for European football next season. And he has expressed his desire to help make the goal possible.

“...My wish is to bring Fiorentina to Europe, because we have not been in Europe for a long time,” the Serb said in an interview.

La Viola are currently placed seventh on the Serie A table. They have acquired the same points with Jose Mourinho’s Roma at sixth and are just six points away from a Champions League spot.

With such an influence on the team, Fiorentina know the value of their asset and have warned he will not be let go for cheap.

However, the Gunners have a bargaining chip in Lucas Torreira who has been on loan at the club since the start of the season. They now want to take full advantage of the situation as the Italian side has expressed interest in buying him outright.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, although Vlahovic is valued at £77m, Arsenal have submitted a bid of €55 million (£45.8m) plus Torreira. That amounts to a total of €70m and the north London side believes it will be enough to strike a deal.

With the seriousness demonstrated by Mikel Arteta’s side, the player could be heading to the Emirates Stadium.

How Will This Affect Manchester City?

Losing Vlahovic could be a blow for City as it reduces the options for a top striker to only one, Haaland.

Unfortunately, the Norwegian could easily become the subject of a bidding war in the summer with other European heavyweights keen on securing his services.

City have not been known to fancy bidding wars and can be expected to walk away if the player proves difficult to get.

Although the team is currently doing well without a proper No.9, it’s clear Guardiola still considers having one important. That’s why he fought hard for Harry Kane last summer.

The real cost of not having one will likely be felt during crucial games in the later stages of competitions like the Champions League.

Share your thoughts on how you feel this latest development could affect City.