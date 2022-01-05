Late Goals Becoming a Manchester City Staple

What a season it has been for Manchester City! Leading the table by a good margin, this season has proved a great deal for the CFG group, the directors and of course Pep Guardiola and the magnificent players.

The cardiac City has ben a trend under Guardiola. Starting really since 2018-19 when City snatched Liverpool to the Premier League title by a point on the final day of the season, before that the previous campaign’s triumph saw City net many memorable late winners against the likes of Southampton and Bournemouth en route to a record 100 point tach.

This weekend City proved their spirit and mettle again as Rodrigo scored that late winner vs Arsenal, so the trend of late goals is something which has continued in 2021-22.

Currently, no Premier League team has scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of games than City. A wondrous stat.

Guardiola’s men have hit the back of the net on 10 occasions from the 76th minute onwards, which is the joint highest in the league alongside Liverpool and Chelsea. In three of those games, the late strikes have proved decisive in determining the result. (h/t mancity.com)

City now are now clear up with a 10-point advantage over second place Chelsea and, everyone is sure and well aware that there is a long way to go, it is impossible to ignore the significance of late goals.

They’ve won games, rescued points, added pizzaz to heavy score lines to boost (the very important) goal difference and finally have without a doubt improved City’s reputation as a side that fights until the end.

Here’s to a great second half of the season and more trophies for Manchester City!