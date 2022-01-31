City Girls Face Manchester Derby in FA Cup

Manchester City Women will face rivals United in the FA Cup 5th round. The blues will make the trip across town to face the reds on Sunday 27th February.

City cruised into the fifth round with a resounding 8-0 win at Nottingham Forest when Georgia Stanway’s hat-trick saw her become the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

United meanwhile, booked their date with City by beating Bridgwater United Women 2-0 on Sunday. It will be the second time the two Manchester clubs have faced off in the FA Cup, with their first meeting coming in the fourth round in 2020.

The blues defeated the reds 3-2 on that occasion thanks to a brace from Ellen White and a goal by Jill Scott.

After a difficult first half of the season, the blues now sit just four points behind their neighbours in the WSL and have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions.