Official: Manchester City Sign Julian Alvarez

It has become official. Manchester City have signed Julian Alvarez, one of South America’s biggest and brightest talents.

The signing shows City commitment to the present and future as Alvarez is a much hyped prospect who could contribute now.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain believes City have signed a player with significant potential.

“Julian is a player we have monitored for some time,” Begiristain said. “He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America. “I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”

He has managed 36 goals and 25 assists in 96 River Plate appearances, leading to titles. Including a strike in their 4-0 win over Racing in November, a result that sealed the Argentine league title.

Alvarez made his senior international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in June last year and was part of the squad that won the Copa America in July.

He will remain with River on loan at least until July 2022. Then he could be brought in as River are all in on winning the Copa Libertadores. Will see and wait until he joins the team and it does seem a loan is ruled out, but he could come in January of ‘23.

A fantastic signing!