Cityzen Forever: Edin Dzeko Reveals Real Reason He Left Manchester City

Manchester City have seen many top players come and go since the takeover in 2008. While some players who served the club diligently moved on when all could agree it was time to leave, some left too soon. Their departure was rather unceremonious and unexpected.

Edin Dzeko falls into the second category.

The former City striker left many City fans wondering why he chose to jump ship so early, trading the Etihad Stadium for Stadio Olimpico despite still being at the peak of his career.

He was a significant part of one of the deadliest attacks ever seen in the Premier League alongside the likes of Mario Balotelli and the legendary Sergio Aguero, in the early years of his City career.

While many remember the greatest moment in Premier League history; the golden goal that won Man City the title for the first time in 44 years, back in 2012, not many remember that it was Dzeko who set the ball rolling by scoring the equaliser in the game.

Queens Park Rangers, who needed a win to avoid the dreaded drop down to the Championship in what was the final game of the season, led the Blues 2-1 up until the 91st minute of the encounter. That gave City rivals Manchester United the upper hand in the title race.

The Red Devils were already in celebration mode when Edin Dzeko struck in the 92nd minute to level the scores 2-2. That was still not enough to stop United from celebrating as the Cityzens needed an outright win to wrestle the title away from their bitter rivals.

Sergio Aguero wrote his name in football folklore by completing the job. But that should not take anything away from Dzeko’s contribution.

Be that as it may, the Bosnia Herzegovina frontman decided to leave England for Italy joining Serie A side Roma on loan in 2015.

After several years of silence, he has finally revealed the real reasons behind his departure.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport (via the Daily Mail), Dzeko said: ‘I was at the best moment of my career and I didn’t want to be on the bench, so I chose Roma.’

‘I do not regret it at all, on the contrary.

‘By the way, I left England with a three-year contract, I did not agree with coach Manuel Pellegrini in City.

‘I didn’t manage to win only a trophy in Roma, but it was a wonderful six years. A few ups and downs for me and Roma, but I carry that club in my heart. I’m at Inter now and I want a Scudetto.’

Despite not winning a trophy with The Yellow and Reds, he still managed to achieve a milestone hitting the 50-goal mark with the Italian side in 2018.

That made him the first player ever to score 50 goals in three of Europe’s top five major leagues. He had reached the 50-goal mark in Germany with Wolfsburg where he won the Bundesliga title in 2009.

He moved to City in 2011 and found the back of the net 50 times in 130 appearances for the Blues.

It’s a shame he didn’t get to spend more time at the Etihad Stadium due to relationship issues with then manager Manuel Pellegrini. But his contributions at City will (or should) never be forgotten as he was also instrumental to the title win in 2012.

That win served as the beginning of the club’s dominance in the Premier League.