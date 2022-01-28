Julie Blakstad Signs For Manchester City

Manchester City have announced the signing of Julie as a major move in the market:

Manchester City Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Norwegian international Julie Blakstad on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 20-year-old, making her first foray into the English game with her move to City, joins from Toppserien outfit Rosenborg having scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for the club since joining them in 2020. An exciting young player, Blakstad has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract at the Academy Stadium and will wear the number 41 shirt.

The player was signed for one of the bigger moves in Norwegian league history and spoke after the move in glowing terms on City.

“It’s amazing to be a Manchester City player and I can’t wait to get started. “Everybody has been amazing so far, and I’m so excited to meet my teammates. At this point in my career, it’s important to take a new step to develop myself further and I believe this is the best place for me to do that. “You only have to look at the club – the facilities, the staff and the players all have incredible dedication to achieve something big and I really want to be a part of that.”

It was her explosive few seasons that caught the eye of Rosenborg 18 months ago - a team who have qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the past two seasons.

Also, a full international with Norway and a versatile talent capable of playing in a variety of positions, she represented her homeland at U15, U16, U17, U19 and U23 level before being handed her debut for the senior side against Wales in October 2020.

A strong move for now and the future for Manchester City.