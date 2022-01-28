James McAtee Could Seek Transfer-report

James McAtee is looking for a move. That according to recent reports in the news. The young and highly rated prospect has shown much promise in ths season n his limited appearances.

Now, that has led to speculation to a move away on loan or even permanently. Premier League clubs, Championship clubs and most notably, champions of Scotland, Rangers are in for the young starlet.

I would want to keep him, but the number of serious clubs chasing him could make it untenable. An 18 month loan could solve that and with a buy back clause, him moving and playing for Rangers would make the most sense. Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is a friend of Pep and this move could be mutually beneficial.

Thoughts on McAtee exiting?