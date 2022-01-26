Roebuck Give Manchester City Injury Boost

Ellie Roebuck has given Manchester City Women a timely injury boost as she returned to training. The 22-year-old shot-stopper has been out injured since August with a calf injury, missing the majority of the blues difficult season.

She becomes the third of City’s long-term absentees to make a comeback following the successful return to action for Lucy Bronze and Steph Houghton, who have shored up the defence in recent games.

The blues are yet to taste defeat since the turn of the year but have been down to the bare bones in the goalkeeping department. Second choice Kare Bardsley also suffered injury, with Karima Benameur Taieb deputising until she also suffered injury. 17-year-old Khiara Keating has been between the sticks for the last four games, keeping two clean sheets against Leicester and Aston Villa.

Although her return to training will ease City’s injury concerns, Roebuck may not be available for the weekend trip to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. The blues will give their usual updates later in the week.