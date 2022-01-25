Operation 2026? How long will Pep Guardiola stay at Manchester City?

The dream at CFG is for Pep Guardiola to remain in charge at The Etihad until 2026.

Manchester City’s owners, specifically, believe Pep Guardiola can be persuaded to stay longer and build a lasting dynasty at the Etihad.

The club’s trust in Guardiola is quite high that they will have no worries about allowing him to go into the final year of his current contract.

Wishes are he stays until 2026 with an eye at taking over a national team after that years World Cup. The USMNT, Germany and UAE as well as a Brazil have been rumored as possible future spots for Pep to land at.

One can not discard another sabbatical as well around that time or a bit sooner.

What is certain is that City ownership value and really want Pep on the ship for a long time which benefits all City fans as he chases more silverware including that elusive Champions League trophy.

If it were up to you what would you do in this situation?