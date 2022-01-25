 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dusan Vlahovic close to Juventus deal. Where does Manchester City go from here?

The need for a striker is increasing.

By Saul Garcia
ACF Fiorentina v Genoa CFC - Serie A Photo by Lisa Guglielmi/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cross Dusan Vlahovic off the striker wishlist at Manchester City. The striker lighting up Serie A is close to agreeing to a deal with Juventus as that is the only club he’ll go to according to reports.

A once believed City target, todays news has made City seem to focus only on one man, Erling Haaland. Even with the rumors of Julian Alvarez arriving this summer or next January, Haaland has become priority number one at the Etihad.

Vlahovic being moved could make City accelerate talks for the Norwegian in a drying striker market. Considering only Real Madrid pose a real challenge to sign him, its become a two horse race.

The price also has to be of a bit of relief considering Vlahovic is being touted at 70-75 million euros and a more established and clinical Haaland has has release clause at 75 million.

What it will come down to in the end is the same it ever was, dealing with te notorious super agent Mino Raiola.

We’ll see how Txiki and company do.

