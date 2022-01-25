Dusan Vlahovic close to Juventus deal. Where does Manchester City go from here?

Cross Dusan Vlahovic off the striker wishlist at Manchester City. The striker lighting up Serie A is close to agreeing to a deal with Juventus as that is the only club he’ll go to according to reports.

Agreement in place between Juventus and Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahović. Details and terms of payment sorted out. ⚪️⚫️ #Vlahovic



Final stages on contract now discussed between Vlahović, his agent and Juventus board. Work in progress. #Juve



More: https://t.co/kDWXX8O2j6 pic.twitter.com/UzAZG96AKf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

A once believed City target, todays news has made City seem to focus only on one man, Erling Haaland. Even with the rumors of Julian Alvarez arriving this summer or next January, Haaland has become priority number one at the Etihad.

Vlahovic being moved could make City accelerate talks for the Norwegian in a drying striker market. Considering only Real Madrid pose a real challenge to sign him, its become a two horse race.

The price also has to be of a bit of relief considering Vlahovic is being touted at 70-75 million euros and a more established and clinical Haaland has has release clause at 75 million.

What it will come down to in the end is the same it ever was, dealing with te notorious super agent Mino Raiola.

We’ll see how Txiki and company do.