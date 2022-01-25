Kevin De Bruyne: “We know it’s not over.”

Kevin De Bruyne is well aware of the perception of the title race amid many saying its over. KDB was hang none of it and had some good quotes in his latest interview with mancity.com

Let’s check them out.

“We know it’s not over,”

“We have done it in the past, being behind that many points and turning it around. It can go quickly, but hopefully it doesn’t for us!”

“You just try and go game by game and you know in this period it is tough sometimes,” he added.

“We knew the Arsenal game was going to be really tough, playing after Brentford and the travel but we found a way to win. Even if it wasn’t the best game, we ground it out and sometimes you need to do that in this period.

“It’s not letting up the good moment. Sometimes when you win a lot of games it is the moment you slow down a bit, but we are trying to keep that level and the intensity up as much as we can.

“We have been able to do that quite a few times over the years but that doesn’t make it any easier.”