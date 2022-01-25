Scott to Spend Rest of Season at Aston Villa

Manchester City Women midfielder Jill Scott has joined fellow WSL side Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season. The 34-year-old has spent over eight years with the blues, making just under 200 appearances for the club.

The midfielder has again found her chances limited this season and, just like last January when she re-joined Everton, has decided to go out on loan and joins Carla Ward’s side until the season finishes.

We wish Jill the best of luck in her new role with Villa.