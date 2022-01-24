Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish’s ‘Satisfactory Performance’

Pep Guardiola was quite complimentary for Jack Grealish’s play as the star Englishman played well in a draw vs Southampton. Let’s check out the quotes.
“At Aston Villa he played wide and after he moved wherever he wants and came inside. I think he’s the perfect player to play between the lines,” the City boss said.
“(He is) so aggressive, he made incredible runners, he dropped the Southampton team to the by line, his decision making is excellent.
“He had two almost clear chances to dribble and shoot that were blocked so I think he played really well.
“I was so satisfied today for the performance that Jack has done.”
Jack’s been slow to adapt but the last month has proven to be very beneficiary as to the experience under Pep being key to mastering his system. We saw many similar improvements for Rodri, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva after 6 months to a year under Pep.
Hopefully Jack can continue improving and be a key cog in this side.
Loading comments...