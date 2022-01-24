Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish’s ‘Satisfactory Performance’

Pep Guardiola was quite complimentary for Jack Grealish’s play as the star Englishman played well in a draw vs Southampton. Let’s check out the quotes.

“At Aston Villa he played wide and after he moved wherever he wants and came inside. I think he’s the perfect player to play between the lines,” the City boss said.

“(He is) so aggressive, he made incredible runners, he dropped the Southampton team to the by line, his decision making is excellent.

“He had two almost clear chances to dribble and shoot that were blocked so I think he played really well.

“I was so satisfied today for the performance that Jack has done.”