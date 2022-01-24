Pep Guardiola Knows Players Earned a Well Deserved Break

Pep Guardiola is conscious of the till this grueling season has taken on his players. That’s why this mini break is exactly what was needed at the Etihad. Players resting and recharging ahead of a huge final stretch of the season. Pep spoke about that, the difficult match vs the Saints and more!

Let’s dive in-

“We conceded one goal, one free kick, one corner with the chances they had. More than that we can do.

“People can believe every game you have to win 5 or 6-0… I’m sorry but maybe you are wrong all of you to think you have to win all the games until the end of the season.

“I said before the game we are going to drop but these will not be the last ones. We will try to minimise and try to win the next one and the next one and especially to play and behave the way we played.

“It was an excellent performance. I’m so pleased with the guys with what they done.

“We are disappointed as we want to win – we could not do it but sometimes it happens.

“I saw the team really well in all departments. I’m sorry, this is my feeling.

“We can do better, yeah of course all the time. I know the quality of the opponent and sometimes, it’s difficult.”