Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women will put their recent good form to the test this evening as WSL leaders Arsenal arrive at the Academy Stadium.

The blues have won their last six matches in all competitions as they put their early season form behind them but face a Gunners side that have lost just once this season and are two points clear of Manchester United in second place but have two games in hand. The Gunners have won an amazing eight games from their ten matches played so far, with their only defeat being a shock 2-0 loss at struggling Birmingham City, and the blues will be hoping to become the second team to a league inflict defeat on the Gunners.

Last season, the blues won this fixture 2-1 as they pushed Chelsea all the way in the race for the WSL title, and City will be looking for revenge after Arsenal hammered the depleted blues 5-0 back in September.

Team News:

Ellie Roebuck has returned to training but is still unavailable for the visit of the Gunners. Bunny Shaw and Caroline Weir made their return to the first team during the 3-1 League Cup victory over Bristol City, with Shaw grabbing a brace to help send City through.

Manager Gareth Taylor didn’t say whether goalkeeper Karima Taieb will be fit enough to play, meaning teenager Khiara Keeting may again have to deputise in goal. Chloe Kelly is still al long-term absentee for the blues.

Prediction:

City are getting back to full strength and, while it’s a little late now to push for the title, they can certainly have a say in its final destination, and City may do just that this afternoon.

Manchester City Women 1-0 Arsenal Women