Aymeric Laporte: “We deserved more”

Aymeric Laporte believes City deserved more than a point after being held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by Southampton. A solid draw that could have been more according to the Spanish international.

Speaking after the match he spoke about that and the performance as a whole.

Let’s check it out-

“I think we played really well today and maybe deserved more, but if we don’t score more than one goal it’s very difficult.

“They have good players here and the pitch is small, so for us it is a little bit more difficult.

“I think we deserved a little bit more but we have to stay focused and keep doing like we have the last few weeks. We’ve done a great job, now we focus on the next one.”

“It’s always an opportunity and we are happy to score in this type of fashion. We have to work a little bit more on other things but this is the way we have to play.

“I would like to win three points tonight but they played very good. We played very well also. Sometimes you win when you don’t deserve it and tonight we got a point when we maybe deserved a little bit more.

“The small pitch makes them arrive quicker to different positions, so not big spaces to play inside and outside, we struggled a little bit in the beginning. In the end we managed the game well and I think we could have scored more.

“We couldn’t win tonight but we are happy because we have done a great job.”