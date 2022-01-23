Manchester City Lock Even vs Southampton, 1-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City go and draw down south as they level vs Southampton.

Aymeric Laporte’s second half header earned City a share the points at Southampton in what was a solid Premier League encounter at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Decent result and even though win streak ends, City stay top of the league a while more as a two week plus break commences.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I don’t need a good result even today winning the game (to know) the title race will not be over. In January no-one is champions. “There are many games, many tough games like today and that’s all. “Today we played to play good and tried to defend our badge and our people as best as possible and the title will always be a consequence of what we have done. “Today was really good.” “We played really well - maybe for 10 or 15 minutes we were not aggressive enough, but the last 20 minutes was excellent and the second half was excellent, too. “We made an excellent performance for 90 minutes against a top side. “It is always so tough to play against them as they have experience in many, many things but we made an exceptional performance.

