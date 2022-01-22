Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-1 Southampton

Manchester City 1, Aymeric Laporte 65’

Southampton 1, Kyle Walker-Peters 7’

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City draw on the night as City play an ok and professional match in the end. Good performances from De Bruyne, Grealish and Foden were enough for a draw,

A much different match filled with near domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City was decent and some refereeing questions lingered as the game ended in a draw.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. The Saints played decent and was a tigh game all things considered.

The second half was equally as dominating by City as both teams seemed to have low energy.

City had a lot of other players who played pretty good including Laporte.

The story of the night was City’s solid performance and a draw away here will be ok.

City are still clear at the top.

A moderate day of football.

