Roberts Completes Move to Sunderland From Manchester City

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has completed his move to League One side Sunderland on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old, who signed for Manuel Pellegrini’s City for a reported £12m in July 2015, has spent almost all his City career on loan at various clubs. After a first season where he made just three first team appearance, Roberts then spent three seasons on loan at Celtic, before going out on loan at Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and French side Troyes.

Roberts won three Scottish league titles, two League Cups and two Scottish cups during his time north of the border and was a popular figure in Glasgow.

Despite this, he didn’t really get an opportunity at City and Sunderland have now completed his signing on a permanent deal.

We wish Patrick all the best at Sunderland and hope to see him haunting us in the Premier League before long.