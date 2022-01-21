Manchester City v Southampton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs a sneaky difficult Saints side.

The Premier League rolls on!

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England

Time and Date: Saturday 22 January 2022 Kickoff at 17:30 (GMT-UK) 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Assistants: Simon Long, Derek Eaton.

Fourth official: Andre Marriner.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), NBCSN/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVESPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game on NBCSN with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A CLICK HERE

Preview

Guardiola’s side enter this one with strenth bing on the bounce of 12 consecutive Premier League victories, and will look to further increase the gap at the top of the table.

Southampton, have only won two of their last ten games, their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Wolves, who triumphed 3-1 at Molineux.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Zinchenko out. Palmer and Ake are questionable. Mahrez will be out as he is on break after AFCON elimination.

For the Saints, McCarthy, Livramento, Smallbone and Djenepo are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-2 Southampton