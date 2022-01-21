Pep Talk: “The quality they have, the manager is exceptional, one of the best in the PL by far.”

Pep Guardiola is more than ready for this game as Man City face a Southampton. He spoke about Mahrez availability, injuries, a break next week and much more...

Let’s dive straight in.

On Ake/Zinchenko

“Nathan is ready, Zinchenko, no,”

On a break next week, at home

“We spoke with the club and it’s not safe to go all together (to Abu Dhabi) with the virus,” affirmed Pep. “Instead, we decided everyone to go for themselves with family and friends.” “We adapt and adjust, sometimes in the last three years we never have a long week. We have games every three days, so we adapt. Now the players can have a few days off and have their mind free. After we train and focus what we do when we are here. We spend time talking about the game tomorrow.”

On Mahrez

“Now he has a holiday for a week,” said Pep. “He needs a break.” “After the AFCON, he has permission for one week off and will come back with the team next week.”

On the Saints

“The quality they have, the manager is exceptional, one of the best in the PL by far. It’s always a tough game. Our players know we have an incredible challenge tomorrow.” “Just focus on Southampton, what we have done so far. I couldn’t care less, the mood is good, I’m so satisfied with the players.”

On nearing 500 PL points

“I’m not thinking of this when it hasn’t happened, it will happen sooner or later...”

Lots of good stuff. Pep should have the team roaring to go as a break nears and all will be motivated to win ahead of it.

Onwards.