Mahrez Set to Give Manchester City a Boost`

Manchester City are set to receive squad boost after winger Riyad Mahrez’s Algerian side were knocked out of the Afrcan Cup of Nations.

The defending champions had drawn their opening match with Sierra Leone, but were surprisingly beaten by Equatorial Guinea. With their qualification hopes hanging in the balance, Algeria’s fate was determined after a 3-1 to Ivory Coast.

The result send Algeria crashing out of the AFCON tournament, and while it’s depair for Mahrez, it will no doubt benefit the blues.

After beating Chelsea last weekend, the blues now sit 11 points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table. As an added bonus, Mahrez missed a penalty in the match against Ivory Coast, which got that ut of his system before returning to penalty taking duty for City.

The blues face Southampton on Saturday evening and the match may be too soon for Mahrez to feature. And with a winter break approaching, the winger should be fully rested to return against Fulham in the FA Cup.