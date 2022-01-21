Julian Alvarez Linked With Manchester City

One of South America’s hottest prospects has been linked with Manchester City. Many call him the new Sergio Aguero due to their simlarities in style, play and finishing.

Noted journo close to Argentine soccer had the report-

#ManCity have made two proposals to River Plate for Julián Álvarez: One to sign the player now, and another in June, according to @CLMerlo. — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 21, 2022

This would be a phenomenal deal. Alvarez is Argentina’s biggest hyped prospect since one Sergio Aguero signed for Atletico Madrid all those years ago. Some Argentine journalists are already giving the deal as close to or done for the summer.

It’s great news for City as they look for that striker and increased attacking depth. Even the fee is very manageable at 20 million euros and reported money struggles at River Plate could accelerate the talks.

Alvarez, meanwhile is being called an ‘Aguero regen’ and the skills are obvious if you have seen him. His play in Copa Libertadores, SA’s premier competition, and helping River win domestically has made him very wanted everywhere in Europe.

It would be a major acquisition for Txiki, Pep and company.

We’ll see how it comes out.