Esme Morgan Beaming with Pride after new Man City Contract

Esme Morgan has spoken of her immense pride at signing a new City contract and even revealed how her Mom(!) wouldn’t support her if she played for anyone else!

Earlier this week, the budding star agreed a new deal with the Club that will take her through to the summer of 2025.

A great deal as City look set to take the center stage these coming years in the women’s game.

Let’s check out what she had to say-

“I think it’s fair to say I am pretty excited to be here for the next three years,” “Being a City fan, I think that you just have a little bit of extra passion going into the games and desire to play for the fans because you know what it means watching and how stressful it can be, so you want to put the best performance on for them. “And also, my mum wouldn’t support me if I played for anyone else! “Throughout my rehab, the Club have shown me great support and given me the best care they could have. “Once I have done that, I want to establish myself and become a regular. I have not won the league in my time at City so that is something I am desperate to do. “That’s the dream for me... to win trophies and have successes at my childhood club.” “A lot of the team have had long term injuries, so it has been really good to draw on their experiences. “To have their kind words to keep me in good spirits has been really helpful and makes life easier.”

City have a real gem here and hopefully she comes back firing on all cylinders as City look to claims some silverware.