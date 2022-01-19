Zinchenko Linked with Real Betis-report

Could Zinchenko depart the club so late in to the window? Rumors of his exit are nothing new.

Oleksandr has been linked with potential moves to the likes of Newcastle United and Genoa in recent months and every now and then more rise.

Real Betis are the latest club that are claimed to have inquired Manchester City about the 25-year old’s contract and possible loan move.

The swoop would move fairly quickly, but it has been quickly rebuffed as City could announce a new contract wit the Ukrainian star.

That comes from Ukrainian sources and reports out of there. A muddy situation, however the likely scenario is he stays and re-evaluates in the summer.

I would like for him to stay as he offers great back up and depth. The reality is the playing time may not be ideal, but you will play and compete for titles.

We’ll see how this situation develops.