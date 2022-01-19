Paris Saint Germain offer Layvin Kurzawa to Manchester City

As the transfer window rolls on, deals and offers continue to be made, on Jan. 16, Paris Saint Germain offered Manchester City Layvin Kurzawa, per Baptiste Durieux of RTL France.

Kurzawa has had a rough year in the Le Parc des Princes as he has yet to receive any playing time from Mauricio Pochettino, this is due to a myriad of reasons from being left on the bench to abductor issues.

If Manchester City does pull the trigger on Paris Saint Germain’s deal, Kurzawa would join a stacked backline, sharing the left-back duties with Oleksander Zinchenko, as well as the rest of the defensive pool that Pep Guardiola has at his disposal.

It may not make the most sense for City to take the deal given that as previously stated, their defensive pool is full of players that can play throughout the back four, so adding another player may not be the most financially viable move.

Manchester City isn’t the only Premier League side that has been linked to Kurzawa, as Chelsea had been offered the same deal, which would work for them to help patch the hole left by the injured Ben Chilwell.

According to a Chelsea blog, the Blues have outbid Barcelona for Kurzawa, however, any official move has yet to be fully announced.

If there is a move for Kurzawa, it will need to happen before the Ligue 1 transfer window closes on Jan. 31 at 23:00 GMT/6:00 pm EST.