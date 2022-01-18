 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ederson Breaks Another Record

What a keeper City have.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Ederson has continued to break records and he does so again.

His incredible and quite important save last Saturday from Romelu Lukaku with the score at 0-0 made sure City didn’t fall behind and instead went on to win 1-0.

It also meant that Ederson had kept a clean sheet in exactly 50% of his Premier League games so far, just a truly incredible statistic.

“With 83 shutouts in 166 appearances for City, Opta confirmed he is now the only goalkeeper with 100-plus appearances in Premier League history to record a clean sheet in as many as half of them.”

Really great stuff from the all around excellent keeper. Currently, he leads the 2021/22 Premier League clean sheets chart with 12 so far this campaign.

The level keeps getting raised. His record of 128 Premier League victories mean City have won 77% of the games when Ederson has started.

In totality, so many fantastic records City’s No.1 has done. He is now setting new standards for Premier League goalkeepers.

Onwards!

