Report: Dusan Vlahovic Wants to Wait Before Moving

Before the winter transfer window opened, rumors had already been spinning about Manchester City pursuing Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic, however, the potential transfer may have to wait until the summer.

According to Sky Sports, Vlahovic wants to wait until the summer to make a decision on where he wants to continue his career.

“At the moment we enjoy Dusan here at Fiorentina, he’s with us - I don’t know about the future.” - Vincenzo Italiano

This may be the case for multiple reasons, however, the foremost reason could be because as it stands Fiorentina has a chance to reach the Champions League, sitting seven points outside of a spot with five games against top-five teams left in their Serie A schedule.

Vlahovic is tearing up Serie A, leading the league in goals, shots, and penalties scored, with his most recent accomplishment being that he tied Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 33 goals in a calendar year back in December.

Manchester City isn’t the only team with rumors tied to the 21-year-old superstar, Arsenal, Juventus, and Manchester United have all expressed interest. However, the two teams that have come out on top of the pile have been Arsenal and Juventus.

All of the talks about waiting have been brought to a standstill after Vlahovic waved a potential goodbye to the Fiorentina faithful following his goal at home against Genoa.

This gesture could carry no weight as this is similar to what Erling Haaland did during Borussia Dortmund’s last home game before the start of the transfer window.

Any moves involving Vlahovic will have to be made before the winter transfer window closes on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. EST.