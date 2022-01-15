Manchester City Down Chelsea, 1-0: Reaction & Tweets

Kevin De Bruyne’s moment of absolute magic was enough for Manchester City beat Chelsea to strengthen position at the top of the Premier League.

The Belgian curled a stunning effort into the bottom right corner from 25-yards in the 70th minute to send City 13 points clear of the second-placed Blues with our 12 consecutive league victory.

It sealed a deserved win for Pep Guardiola’s men, who controlled a tight contest from the first minute. A fantastic win. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Absolutely [it’s a big victory]. The way we played, everything we have done.

“We cannot forget the team we played. European champion, and on the touchline you realise how incredible they are.

“They wait for the transition to punish us. The defended well. We created enough chances to win.

“We had the intention to win the game from minute one. The team are incredible.”

“They will do it,” he said at his post-match press conference. “I know them.

“We were together for six seasons and most of them I know incredibly well and how competitive they are and how they celebrate the good moments and how they suffer the bad ones, how we behave this year in all the games, even when we lose.

“Of course, people will say it’s over. They [City players] know it’s not over. In January it’s not possible.

“At the same time, we have had had 12 games in a row winning, winning, winning. To do 36 points in this league, hats off to these players so far.

“But, it’s January. It’s not just the Premier League. It’s the Champions League, the FA Cup, there are many titles still to play for.”

“What I care about is that after everything we have won after six years, these guys still give everything for this club.

“That is difficult to find. We are humble to run without the ball every game.

“This is our biggest achievement. To win and win, in this country, in this league, this is my best title I have and the best I will have when I leave.”