Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Manchester City 1, Kevin De Bruyne (70’)

Chelsea 0

Manchester City win on the night as City play a solid and professional match in the end. Good performances from De Bruyne, Grealish and Foden were enough for a win.

A much different match filled with near domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City was well on the ball and made it count.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. Chelsea played reluctantly and with nearly all the men behind the ball.

The second half was equally as dominating by City as Chelsea played very conservatively and played with low energy. City won in the end after an absolute banger.

City had a lot of other players who played good enough including Laporte and Stones.

The story of the night was City’s real solid performance, home win and tenacity.

City are clear at the top.

A great day of football.

